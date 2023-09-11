National Forest Martyr Day: Gujarat's first 'Vanpal Memorial' inaugurated

Gandhinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated Gujarat's inaugural 'Vanpal Memorial' at Van Chetna Kendra in Gandhinagar marking ‘National Forest Martyr’ Day on September 11.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Forest Minister Mulu Bera and other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the eight forest martyrs of Gujarat, who made the sacrifice in the pursuit of forest and wildlife protection.

A two-minute silence was also observed in their honor.

To honor and remember these valiant forest workers, a ‘Forester Memorial’ has been erected at Van Chetna Kendra in Sector-30 of Gandhinagar.

Since 2013, National Forest Martyrs Day has been an annual occasion to commemorate the courage and dedication of the forest department's frontline personnel, including forest guards, forest rangers, district forest officers, and other officers who lost their lives while safeguarding the state's forests and wildlife.

