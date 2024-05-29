Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to pay Mbappe salary and bonus worth 80 million euros: Report

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe’s exit from Paris Saint Germain has taken a dark turn as his relation with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has turned from bad to worse with the latter reportedly refusing to pay the young French forward the remainder of his salary.

According to a report by French outlet L'Equipe, Al-Khelaifi simply cannot accept the fact that Kylian Mbappé is joining Real Madrid for free. He's currently refused to pay the player a total of 80 million Euros, in salary and bonus. PSG did not pay Kylian Mbappé's salary in April. They also did not pay him a big bonus they owed him in February and lawyers are now involved

This news follows after a report by L’Equipe had previously stated that Mbappe and Al-Khelaifi got into a shouting contest ahead of Mbappe’s farewell game at the Parc Des Princes as the president was furious with the 2022 World Cup golden boot winner for not mentioning him in his farewell message.

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. It was our oral agreement and he had expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic boy, a real gentleman, and leaving for free, weakening the biggest French club, it's not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed," Al-Khelaifi had told Le Parisien earlier.

The 2018 World Cup winner is said to have already agreed a contract with Real Madrid in a deal which is expected to be announced post the UEFA Champions League winner where the Los Blancos will face Borussia Dortmund.

