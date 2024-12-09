Narwekar unanimously elected as Maha Assembly Speaker for second term

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar on Monday was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive term as he was also the Speaker in the 14th Assembly.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moved the resolution for the election of Rahul Narwekar as the Speaker and it was seconded by NCP legislator Anil Patil.

Another resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde proposing Narwekar’s election as Speaker and it was seconded by BJP legislator Ashish Shelar.

Thereafter, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar moved a similar resolution which was seconded by BJP legislator Chandrakant Patil.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Narwekar for becoming the Speaker for the second-consecutive time.

He also thanked the Opposition for supporting Narwekar’s election as the Speaker.

Narwekar was re-elected from Colaba constituency as a BJP nominee. He was first elected to the state Assembly from the Colaba seat as BJP candidate in the 2019 Assembly election.

He was elected as the Speaker in July 2022 after Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister following the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“Speaker Sir, you never said that you will come back. But I am personally happy that you have come back. A well-acclaimed lawyer assuming the Speaker’s post is a great thing. I have no doubt that you will do justice to the post,” he said.

He added that Narwekar became the Speaker for the first time during his first term and again for the second term.

“During the two-and-half-years he was the most discussed Speaker, especially during the transitional phase in Maharashtra politics,” he added.

The Chief Minister said, “You had to pass Agni Pariksha (while deciding the matters relating to splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP) during your earlier stint but a son from the Konkan has passed it successfully.”

He recalled that earlier four Speakers had assumed the post for a second time and now Narwekar has joined the bandwagon.

“The Speaker had created his unique image during his earlier stint due to his expertise in law and skills in handling the House,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that the Speaker has the responsibility to listen to the Opposition while running the House.

“I have already said that the Opposition will not be judged by its strength,” he said.

He hailed the orders passed by Narwekar during his earlier stint (in connection with the split in Shiv Sena and NCP) saying that these judgments will be referred to in future too.

He said that as the Speaker he will have to give justice to members especially to those who have been elected for the first time.

