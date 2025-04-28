Naqvi reacts to Tharoor’s remarks, says nation united with PM Modi amid tensions with Pak

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday responded to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks regarding Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto’s threatening statement over India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said that the entire nation is following the slogan “Ek hai to safe hai” (Unity is safety), popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and standing united in faith and strength under his leadership.

“Whether it’s someone with a political ideology or from any other field, everyone is speaking in one voice. They have faith in the strength of the country and the powerful leadership of Narendra Modi ji,” Naqvi told IANS.

This statement follows Tharoor’s comments in which he condemned Bhutto’s remarks as “inflammatory". The Thiruvananthapuram MP warned that Pakistan should not assume it can act against India without consequences.

“The Pakistanis have to understand that they simply cannot kill Indians with impunity. We have no designs on Pakistan, but if they do something, they must be prepared for a response. If blood is going to flow, it will possibly flow more on their side than ours,” Tharoor had said.

Tharoor had also referred to intelligence failures and drew a comparison with Israel.

“Obviously, there was no foolproof intelligence. There was some failure. But we’ve seen even Israel, considered to have the world’s best intelligence services, taken by surprise on October 7, two years ago. Just as Israel is waiting until the end of the war to demand accountability, I think we too should see the present crisis through and then hold the government accountable,” he added.

Naqvi, in his remarks, emphasised that national interest and unity should take precedence over political differences.

“There is no greater prayer than the protection of the nation, no religion greater than the nation, and no god greater than the nation. Today, the entire nation is united in its desire to destroy the forces of terror. People want the perpetrators of these crimes to be brought to justice,” he said.

The BJP leader also criticised those questioning India’s stance, accusing them of indirectly supporting Pakistan’s narrative.

“Pakistan asks for proof of its crimes, and some people here echo the same doubts. This ‘jugalbandi’ of asking for proof must end. The fight today is against treason,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi concluded by reiterating that people across communities and ideologies have come together in support of PM Modi’s vision.

“They are united because they see strength in the resolution of Narendra Modi,” he concluded.

