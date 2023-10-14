Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry service reinforces Centre's Neighbourhood First policy: Jaishankar

New Delhi, October 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said the ferry service between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforced the Centre's "Neighbourhood First" policy.

"Flagged off the ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka today morning. Thank PM @narendramodi and President @RW_UNP for their inspiring addresses," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Appreciate my colleague @sarbanandsonwal ji and Minister Nimal de Silva of SL and the Tamil Nadu Government for their presence at the event," he added.

This ferry symbolises the Modi government’s commitment of Neighborhood First, SAGAR, improving ease of living and the easier to do business commitment, Jaishankar added.

He also wished the crew and passengers of the ferry a pleasant journey.

Earlier in a video message, Prime Minister Modi had said: “India and Sri Lanka are embarking on a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations. The ferry service brings alive all historical and cultural connections."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.