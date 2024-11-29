Myanmar hosts tourism ministers' meeting in Yangon

Yangon, Nov 29 (IANS) Myanmar hosted the 7th tourism ministers' meeting of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) in Yangon on Friday.

The meeting focused on joint tourism promotion and marketing, including setting up a joint CLMV tourism website or information database, hosting and participating in international tourism events, travel fairs and exhibitions, and leveraging cost-effective joint digital marketing and promotion campaigns through social media platforms, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine urged CLMV countries to enhance tourism cooperation within the region.

The meeting noted the recovery of international visitor arrivals to CLMV countries, which reached 7.5 million in 2022 and 22.8 million in 2023.

Preliminary data showed that international visitor arrivals to CLMV countries from January to September 2024 reached 21.3 million.

The 8th meeting will be held in Vietnam in 2026.

