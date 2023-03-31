Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in J&K

Srinagar, March 31 (IANS) Muslim neighbours on Friday helped perform the last rites of a Hindu man at Kakran village in J&K's Kulgam district, where terrorists had killed the brother of the deceased last year.

Balbir Singh (55), who worked with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), died on Thursday evening following a heart attack at his home in Kakran village. Singh, who was posted in Amritsar, was on leave to attend the death anniversary of his brother who was killed by terrorists last year.

Singh's family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village. A large number of local Muslims, including Singh's neighbours and friends, helped perform his last rites on Friday.

Officers from the CISF also joined the mourners and offered floral tributes to the deceased trooper.

