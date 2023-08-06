Musk will pay your legal fees if treated unfairly by employers for posting on X

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Elon Musk on Sunday said that he will foot the legal bill without any limit for X (formerly Twitter) users if their employers treated them unfairly due to posting or liking something controversial on the platform.

In a tweet, the tech billionaire said: “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.”

He added: “No limit. Please let us know.”

This is the first time the X owner has tweeted something like this to the users on the platform, who at times faced issues at their employers’ end due to posting or liking tweets that were not fine with them or the organisation.

A user posted that Kara Lynne, now customer relations manager at Rippaverse Comics, was fired for following the “Libs of TikTok” account, to which Musk asked: “Kara, is that accurate?

She replied: “The situation is slightly more complicated than the headline. But yes.”

Another Musk follower tweeted: “The fight for free speech has only just begun.”

The Tesla CEO has previously said that he is a “free-speech absolutist”.

He has promised to combat censorship on the social media platform after he acquitted it for $44 billion in October last year.

Meanwhile, Musk has said that X Corp has no plans to launch crypto tokens in the future and “we never will.“

