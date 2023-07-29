Mumbai DRI seizes 306 exotic live animals smuggled from Thailand (Ld)

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) In a major catch, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized 306 live exotic animals that were smuggled here from Thailand via the Air Cargo Complex, Sahar, an official said on Saturday.

The consignment, originally declared as 'live ornamental fishes' was intercepted by the DRI sleuths early on Friday and examined.

It revealed a total of 100 turtles, 62 tortoises, 110 snails, 30 juvenile crabs and 4 sting rays that were hidden in the consignment disguised as live ornamental fishes.

The seizure includes several rare or endangered species like Greek Tortoise, Red-Footed Tortoise, Asian Spurred Tortoise, Yellow Spotted Albino Red Ear Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle, Red Bellied Short Head Turtle The consignment seized has violated the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), said the DRI.

Now, further under the wildlife laws for the rehabilitation of the exotic animals will be initiated in consultation with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Maharashtra.

The grey market value of the seized live animals, the consignor or consignee details, etc are not yet revealed.

