Multiple winners Hitaashee and Sneha ready for battle in 9th leg of WPGT

Hosur (Tamil Nadu), July 16 (IANS) Action returns on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour as the leading domestic stars led by in-form Hitaashee Bakshi return to the course at Clover Greens in Hosur. The event, which is the ninth leg of the ongoing season, carries a purse of Rs.13 lakhs as the Tour visits Tamil Nadu for the first time this year.



The only two multiple winners this season, Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh, the 2023 Order of Merit winner, are both in the field which includes a bunch of promising amateurs who have represented India at the international stage.

Hitaashee has been very busy, dividing her time between the domestic Tour, where she has missed only one event, and international events on the Thai LPGA and in countries like Singapore, where she finished third at the Singapore Ladies Masters, an event on the CLPGA.

“I am ready to play anywhere I get a chance and opportunity to improve,” said the cheerful Hitaashee recently, after losing a good part of 2023 due to injury. “I am playing well and am keen on getting to higher international levels and the Hero WPG Tour has provided me with a great platform at home.”

Sneha Singh has also had some international exposure and is keen on challenging Hitaashee for the Order of Merit.

The field includes all professional winners this season, with Hitaashee and Sneha accounting for four of the eight events this year. Amandeep Drall, Gaurika Bishnoi and Anvitha Narender, the latest to join the winners’ circle, are all in the field. Amateur Nishna Patel, who won the opening leg, is not playing this week.

Also playing this week is Seher Atwal, a multiple winner on the Tour.

Promising amateurs include Saanvi Somu, Mannat Brar and Keerthana Rajeev, while the likes of pro Jasmine Shekar and Vidhatri Urs, who are knocking on the doors of victory, will be looking at a breakthrough.

Tee times for Round 1 of the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens.

1. 8:00 am : Anahita Singh, Trimann Saluja

2. 8:10 am : Nayanika Sanga, Gaurika Bishnoi

3. 8:20 am : Kriti Chowhan, Snigdha Goswami, Vrinda Yadav

4. 8:30 am : Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Sneha Singh, Saanvi Somu (A)

5. 8:40 am : Rhea Jha, Anaggha Venkatesh, Shweta Mansingh

6. 8:50 am : Vidhatri Urs, Yaalisai Verma, Amandeep Drall

7. 9:05 am : Seher Atwal, Riya Yadav, Anvitha Narender

8. 9:15 am : Ananya Garg, Ayushi Dutta (A), Khushi Khanijau

9. 9:25 am : Chitrangada Singh, Anisha Agarwalla, Jahaanvie Walia

10. 9:35 am : Agrima Manral, Hitaashee Bakshi, Anuradha Chaudhuri (A)

11. 9:50 am : Karishma Govind, Aaradhya Shetty (A), Gourabi Bhowmick

12. 10:00 am : Geetika Ahuja, Jasmine Shekar, Keerthana Rajeev (A)

13. 10:10 am : Sachika Singh, Mannat Brar (A), Gauri Karhade.

--IANS

hs/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.