Gautam Adani amazed at US envoy Eric Garcetti's love for kadak chai, chole bhature

Ahmedabad, July 16 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday said he is amazed to see the adoption of Indian culture by Eric Garcetti, the United States Ambassador to India -- from drinking kadak chai to savouring chole bhature.

Earlier in the day, Garcetti visited the Adani Group’s Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat, saying it was a learning experience on how the company is helping India advance towards its zero-emissions goals.

In a post on social media platform X, Gautam Adani said he is grateful for the US envoy’s visit to Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda, as well as the flagship Mundra Port.

"Invaluable insights on geopolitics, energy transition and India-US relations in an open and candid Q&A with Adanians," said Gautam Adani.

"Amazing to see his adoption of Indian culture, from kadak chai to celebrating holi, to playing cricket to speaking in Hindi and eating chole bhature every day," he added.

The Adani Group is developing the world’s largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city.

"Inspired by my visit to the Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat, where I learned about @AdaniGreen’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals," Garcetti earlier posted on X.

He said that sustainable energy is a cornerstone of environmental stewardship.

"Our bilateral partnership is key to shaping the solutions for a cleaner and greener future for the region and the world," Garcetti noted.

The commissioning of the first 2 GW at the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda within 12 months of breaking ground has set a record.

Spanning over 8,000 hectares, the Mundra Economic Hub offers investment options as the largest multi-product SEZ, Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) and Domestic Industrial Zone. Mundra, the first port of APSEZ, welcomed its maiden ship in 1998. Since then, the company has built a network of 15 ports and terminals on the east and west coasts of the country. The flagship port Mundra became the first in India to handle 16 MMT cargo in a single month (October 2023).

