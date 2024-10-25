MP horror: Woman gangraped, husband assaulted; probe underway

Bhopal, Oct 25 (IANS) In yet another horrific and shameful incident, a newly married woman was allegedly gangraped in front her husband in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the information, the incident occurred on Monday when the couple had gone to offer prayer at Bhairav Baba temple located under Gurh police station, around 30 km from district headquarters Rewa.

The victim had lodged a complaint on October 22, following which, a medical test was conducted confirming rape. The victim was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa.

She told police that after offering prayer, they (the couple) were sitting at a place when a group of persons came and overpowered them.

The accused first tied the husband to a tree and beat him and then raped the woman, according to the victim's complaint. The accused also filmed a video of rape and threatened that they would make the video viral on social media if the couple informed the police.

The couple studied together in college and were recently married. The victim also told police that the five to six persons who committed the crime were drunk.

Police also confirmed the incident, saying that an FIR was registered on October 22, however, no one has been arrested so far.

Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh, while clarifying the incident, said that the incident took place on the afternoon of October 21 and the victim reached the police station on the afternoon of October 22.

He said that police immediately registered the case without any delay. "Looking at the seriousness of the case, the police rounded up several suspects," he said, assuring that all accused persons will be arrested soon.

The incident has sparked political controversy, alleging that police kept the matter close deliberately due to the Regional Industry Conclave organised in Rewa on October 23.

"The victim couple kept visiting the police station, but their plea was not heard. Police deliberately attempted to suppress the matter as Regional Industry Conclave was scheduled on the next day (Oct 23) in Rewa," Kavita Pandey, a local Congress leader said.

