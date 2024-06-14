MP govt gears up for reshuffling of school teachers

Bhopal, June 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government is gearing up for a major reshuffle of school teachers under the National Education Policy (NEP) in the new academic year.

Teachers in government-run schools who have been posted at a particular school for over 10-15 years will be transferred, state School Education Minister, Uday Pratap Singh said on Thursday.

The process was initiated last year, during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's regime, however, it was put on hold due to the Assembly elections.

"Teachers who are serving at one particular school for over 10-15 years will be reshuffled soon. The reshuffling would be made keeping the student-teacher ratio in mind so that students do not get affected," Singh said.

The minister said that the NEP is aimed at bringing each and every child to school and the state government is working on that direction. He said that the changes would be seen in the next few months.

"MP's School Education Department is working for an overall reform in the system. Some revolutionary changes would be introduced in the next few months," he added.

The minister further said that the department is developing a new portal to streamline the entire process and to ensure transparency. The new portal will also have a proper mechanism for the fee structure of private schools, he added.

"The new portal is being developed in a manner that would help in monitoring the entire school education system, including the fee structure of private schools. Be it government or private schools, all would be connected with the new portal," he said.

