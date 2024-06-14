Forest Department to provide 500-acre land for Yettinahole project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Forest Department has agreed to hand over 500 acres of land, which impeded the implementation of the ambitious Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project.

The project is aimed at mitigating the problem of acute drinking water in drought-prone areas of Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and other needy areas of Hassan, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Ramanagar, and Bangalore Rural districts of the state.

Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is also the Irrigation Minister, was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka’s Special Representative in New Delhi T.B. Jayachandra, and officials of various departments.

“We have discussed expediting the Yettinahole and Upper Bhadra Projects with Forest Minister Khandre, Jayachandra, and officers of the concerned departments. The Forest Department is providing the required 500 acres of land for the Yettinahole project. In turn, the Revenue Department will hand over 500 acres of land to the Forest Department. The procedure will be completed within the legal framework," the Deputy CM said.

Officials have identified the roadblocks for these projects and discussed solutions during the meeting. "In 20 locations, stretching for 250 km, there were issues concerning the Forest Department. Clearances were required from the Forest authorities, and hence the meeting was held with the concerned ministers," he said.

The Revenue, Irrigation, and Forest Departments are conducting a joint survey, and a request has been made to expedite the work. The farmers are to be paid Rs 41 crore in pending money, Deputy CM Shivakumar said.

