MP CM Mohan Yadav asks officials to make efforts to increase revenue receipts

Bhopal, June 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked officials to make all possible efforts to increase the revenue receipts from various sources.

The Chief Minister, while reviewing the status of revenue receipts for the year 2024-25 on Thursday, told officials to adopt the best practices used by other states for collecting revenue receipts.

Chief Minister Yadav asserted that subject experts should be consulted and effective action plans must be suitably designed. "Maximum revenue receipts will help give impetus to development," he said.

Emphasising on need to increase vigilance in stamp and registration, the Chief Minister said that it should be ensured that there is not much difference between the actual value of the land and the rate at which the registration is being done.

"Actions related to surprise inspection should be increased to prevent revenue loss in excise-related activities and to ensure the sale of goods as per rules," he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials that the lands of Revenue and other departments should be identified to ensure that there is no encroachment on them and their use should be ensured according to the importance of such lands to increase revenue receipts.

"Drones and satellite surveys should be used to monitor whether mining activities take place in the designated area allotted for mining," he said, adding that businessmen should be encouraged in the mineral sector and a policy should be made to maximise mineral-based industries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.