MP CM Mohan Yadav to review 'Krishna Patheya' project today

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will review the progress of 'Krishna Patheya', an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to develop places associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites in the state.

After making an announcement in this regard, the state government last year had constituted the 'Shri Krishna Patheya Trust' under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in November last year.

There are a total 28 members, including five renowned scholars in the trust.

During the meeting on Thursday, the members and officials will brief Chief Minister Yadav and they will discuss and prepare a road map for further process of the project.

Necessary instructions will also be given to the officials preparing a complete road map for this project.

According to the state government, there are four places in Madhya Pradesh which Lord Krishna had visited on different occasions. These four sites, which are located in different parts of the state, are — Sandipani Ashram, Narayan Dham, Amjhera Dham and Janapav Dham.

It is believed that Lord Krishna had studied at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain. Narayan Dham, a religious site located in Dhar district, commemorates the bond between Lord Krishna and his poor Brahmin friend Sudama.

About Amjhera Dham which is also located in Dhar district, it is believed that Lord Krishna had defeated goddess Rukmini’s brother Rukmi and ‘abducted’ her with her consent from this place.

Janapav Dham, located at a village in Indore, is considered a significant pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Shiva and the Pandavas.

It is said that Lord Parashuram had handed over the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna at this place.

Initially, the announcement for developing the places associated with Lord Krishna was made a few months ago and CM Yadav had directed the Religious Department to conduct a detailed study and prepare a blueprint for these sites.

The idea was to develop these religious sites on the lines of the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’.

Later on Thursday, Chief Minister Yadav will also chair a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana and other senior police officials along with Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will be present in the meeting.

