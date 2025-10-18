Trimukha Teaser Out, Pan India Spectacle Slated for December 2025 Release

The much-anticipated cinematic venture Trimukha has unveiled its powerful teaser, igniting excitement across India and beyond. Offering a thrilling first glimpse into its world, the teaser showcases breathtaking action, a layered narrative, and a stunning visual scale that hints at a truly cinematic experience.

In a smart move to reach audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries, the teaser was launched simultaneously in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This multilingual release reinforces the film’s pan-Indian vision and ambition.

Riding on this momentum, the makers have confirmed that Trimukha will hit theatres worldwide in December 2025, releasing in all five languages.

Directed by Razesh Naidu and produced by Akhira Dream Creations, Trimukha promises to be a groundbreaking entertainer that blends crime, suspense, and mystery. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Sunny Leone, Yogesh, Aditya Srivastava, Akriti Agarwal, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, and others.

Producer Dr. Sridevi Maddali expressed her excitement, saying, “Launching the teaser in five languages reflects our belief in the universal appeal of this story. We’re crafting an immersive cinematic experience that will resonate across regions. This is just the beginning of our journey toward the December 2025 release.”

Director Razesh Naidu added, “With Trimukha, we’re pushing the creative and technical boundaries of Indian cinema. The teaser offers only a glimpse of the intense world we’ve created. Releasing it in five languages allows everyone to experience its scale and emotion from day one.”

The teaser has already received a roaring response, with fans and critics lauding its slick production values, gripping score, and powerful performances. All signs point to Trimukha being one of the most ambitious and talked-about releases of 2025.