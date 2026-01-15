Trimukha Set for January 30, 2026 Release Pan India

The makers of Trimukha are delighted to officially announce that the much-anticipated film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 30 January 2026.

Trimukha is a carefully crafted cinematic venture that brings together a dedicated team of creative and technical professionals, united by a strong vision to deliver a powerful and engaging film experience. With its compelling narrative, striking visuals, and immersive storytelling, the film aims to captivate audiences across regions and languages.

The release of Trimukha on 30 January 2026 marks an exciting beginning to the new year, and the team is confident that the film will leave a lasting impression on moviegoers. The production has progressed with meticulous attention to detail, reflecting the commitment of the entire cast and crew to quality cinema.

Promotional activities, including the launch of trailers, music, and other film-related updates, will be unveiled soon. The makers request the continued support and encouragement of the media and audiences as Trimukha moves closer to its theatrical debut.