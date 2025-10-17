Satya Reddy’s King Buddha: Buddha’s Message of Peace Against Terrorism

Director Satya Reddy, who is taking the life and message of Gautama Buddha to the global stage through his international film King Buddha, was grandly felicitated with shawls and garlands at a special ceremony. The event was organized to commemorate the historic day when Dr. B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with five lakh followers in Nagpur.

The program was held at the Gautama Buddha Dhyana Vanam near the National Highway in Visakhapatnam. The event was presided over by Tathagata Gautama Buddha Jñānavanam General Secretary Kottapalli Venkataramana and President M. Mallayya Raju. Distinguished guests included eminent Buddhist monk Analio Undrayi Varam, former Deputy Mayor Jiani Sridhar and his wife, Corporator R. Venkataramana, Dharmana Eshwara Rao, Moka Balayogi, Babji, Nandi Award-winning director Karem Vinay Prakash, Sudhakar, Buddhist literature researcher Gautami Kanth, Umamaheswari, Penta Rao, KBR Ambedkar, T. Sriram Murthy, Surl Venkataramana, and Government Junior College Principal K. Sundara Master, among others.

Thousands of followers of Gautama Buddha, Ambedkarites, film and political personalities, and admirers of Janam Star Satya Reddy participated enthusiastically, chanting “Buddham Saranam Gacchami” in unison.

Addressing the gathering, director Satya Reddy said the primary goal of his film King Buddha is to promote the teachings of Gautama Buddha across the world as a path against terrorism and violence. He revealed that the movie will be filmed in 25 countries, including Thailand, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, America, Singapore, and Nepal.

Satya Reddy further explained that the name Visakhapatnam possibly originated either from Queen Vaishaki, who once ruled the region, or from a Buddhist monk named Visakha. Hence, he urged that the Rishikonda Palace, built by the previous government, be transformed into a Buddhist heritage site.

Highlighting the city’s deep Buddhist roots, he mentioned places like Pottalakonda, Bavikonda, Pavuralakonda, and Appikonda, which stand as symbols of Buddhist heritage, predicting that Visakhapatnam will emerge as a global center of Buddhism in the future.

Satya Reddy also suggested that the state government, which is administering from Amaravati, should officially rename Andhra Pradesh as “Buddhist Andhra Pradesh.”

Recalling his earlier work, he said he had produced the film Ukku Satyagraham (Steel Satyagraha) along with revolutionary poet Gaddar, opposing the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The film ran successfully for 100 days in 150 theatres and played a significant role in strengthening the movement against privatization.

Concluding his speech, Satya Reddy announced that a grand celebration will be held in late November on the shores of the Bay of Bengal at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, under the leadership of thousands of Gautama Buddha followers, to spread the message of peace, compassion, and enlightenment to the world.