Hit & Run Intense First Look Released: Brahmaji's Son Sanjay Rao Leads

Suspense and crime thrillers are gaining strong momentum today, and young filmmakers are stepping forward with fresh, daring concepts to keep audiences hooked. Joining this wave is Sanjay RRao, son of star comedian Brahmaji, who plays the lead in an intriguing new thriller titled Hit & Run. The film is written and directed by Sai Krishna Sagar and produced by Satish Reddy Allam and K. Shekar under the Satish Reddy Allam Entertainment banner, with Natasha Singh as the female lead.

Marking Sanjay RRao’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s first-look poster. The design carries a dark, gritty mood dominated by deep red and black tones. Sanjay’s face emerges from heavy shadows, marked by wounds and dried blood, hinting at a character who has endured violence and emotional turmoil. The smoky, textured red background further amplifies the tension, promising a story filled with danger, intensity, and raw emotion.

The cast also includes Kireeti, Muralidhar Goud, Lirisha Kunapareddy, Ravi Prakash, and Jabardasth Emmanuel in key roles, with the shoot currently underway.

On the technical front, music is composed by Prince Henry. Cinematography is handled by Vijay Bhaskar Saddala and L. Gangadhar, while editing responsibilities are taken up by D. Venkata Prabhu.

The makers will unveil other details later.