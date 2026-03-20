Eesha Rebba at Launch of New Wellness Centre in Gajuwaka, Vizag

Actress Eesha Rebba attended the launch of a new wellness and healthcare centre of Kolors 2.0 in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, on Friday, where she formally inaugurated the facility as chief guest. The centre is part of a larger chain and marks its 54th outlet.

Speaking briefly at the event, Eesha said that health and appearance are closely connected and stressed the importance of fitness and nutrition, particularly among young people. She also mentioned that she is currently working on two film projects and expressed her liking for Visakhapatnam, noting that maintaining health has become increasingly important in modern lifestyles.

Representatives of the organisation outlined the services offered at the centre, including weight management, skin and hair treatments, and other wellness solutions. They claimed that such services are aimed at addressing lifestyle-related health concerns and are supported by trained medical professionals, nutritionists and technicians.

A senior executive associated with the organisation said the Gajuwaka centre holds personal significance to him, citing his educational background in the area, and added that the facility would focus on serving local residents. He also highlighted that weight management could play a role in reducing multiple health issues, though such claims were presented broadly without detailed data.

Another official stated that the centre introduces upgraded services and technology in line with evolving trends in the wellness sector, including treatments described as being based on internationally approved standards.

The management said the expansion reflects growing demand for integrated health, fitness and aesthetic services, particularly in urban centres. They added that the facility has been set up keeping in mind the needs of residents in and around Gajuwaka.

The launch event, organised by a local media group, witnessed the attendance of a sizeable number of youngsters and local residents.