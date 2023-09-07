Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Review, Rating

Cast - Naveen Polishetty, Anushka, Murli Sharma, Abhinav Gomatham, Sonia Deepthi, Thulasi, Jayasudha, Nasser & others

Director - Mahesh Babu P

Producer - V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati

Banner - UV Creations

Music - Radhan

Young actor Naveen Polishetty has teamed up with Anushka Shetty for the movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The film hit the screens today. The film is directed by Mahesh Babu P. Here's our review of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Story: Anvitha (Anushka) works as a famous chef in London. She moves back to India from London to make her mom (Jayasudha) happy, as she is in the last stage of a terminal illness. After losing her mother, Anvitha realizes the importance of blood relations. She decides to become a mother but she doesn't trust love and marriage. This is when she meets Siddu (Naveen Polishetty), and she feels he is the right guy to donate his sperm. What happens in their lives forms the story.

Performances: Naveen Polishetty aced as a stand-up comedian. He plays a full-fledged role right after his introduction 15 minutes into the film. Anushka Shetty looks cute and chubby in the film. It is a delight to watch her on the big screen after a long time. Jaya Sudha, Nassar and the rest of the cast did their part in the film. Murali Sharma and Tulasi are seen as the hero's parents. They are funny in a couple of scenes.

Positives:

NaveenPolishetty Steals the show

Anushka Shetty performance

Comedy

Music

Negatives:

Songs

Few Lags



Analysis: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty begins with a slow narration. Naveen Polishetty was introduced while doing a stand-up comedy set. The director has taken a lot of time to get to the point. The audience feel a sense of relief with Naveen's entry and his comedy scenes. The hero's punches evoke laughs.

Anvitha wants to become pregnant without marriage. This element might take some time for the family audience to connect with. The urban denizens out there can easily connect with the director's point of view. Others may find it a bit unsettlig.

The first half is boring with some strong scenes here and there. The second half is entertaining and emotional. Why Anivtha decided to break the agreement with Siddhu is not fully justified. The songs are okayish but the background music is interesting.

Radhan has composed the songs, while the BGM is by Gopi Sundar. Nirav Shah's cinematography is good.

Verdict: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is a hilarious youthful and family entertainer.