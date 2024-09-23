Moroccan authorities seize over 8 tonnes of cannabis resin

Rabat, Sep 23 (IANS) Moroccan authorities seized 8.1 tonnes of cannabis resin during an operation in the western port city of Safi.

Local police and security authorities apprehended 199 bales of cannabis resin hidden in a Morocco-registered freight truck, which were intended for international shipment via sea, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state media MAP.

Authorities on Saturday arrested 21 individuals, aged between 24 and 48, for their suspected involvement in the drug trafficking network, on Saturday, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced on Sunday.

The operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance after law enforcement uncovered evidence of a criminal network planning a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The arrested individuals are now under judicial investigation to unravel the full extent of the network's activities.

The seizure is part of Morocco's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, especially cannabis resin, which is primarily produced in the country for distribution in Europe and the Middle East.

