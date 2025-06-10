Modi govt is focused on public satisfaction, not appeasement: CM Yogi

Lucknow, June 10 (IANS) Marking 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted its achievements and asserted that this administration is driven by the goal of public satisfaction, not appeasement.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters here, Yogi said, “Development under the Modi government is not just about slogans. It is about integrating 'virasat' (tradition) with 'vikas' (development) and ensuring that the common man is part of this journey. Today, beneficiaries of government schemes are identified by their needs, not their faces.”

He emphasised that India has moved beyond the eras of corruption, appeasement, and nepotism.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is taking decisive steps towards becoming self-reliant. In the past 11 years, an action plan for the next 25 years has been laid out -- focusing not only on social and cultural resurgence but also on service delivery, good governance, and economic strength.”

He added that the central government has worked for all sections of society. “From the end of dynastic politics to empowering women through initiatives like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and their inclusion in the NDA, the change is visible.”

Highlighting respect for the Constitution, CM Yogi said, “For the first time, Constitution Day is being celebrated with reverence for the values laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Contrasting the past with the present, he remarked, “Before 2014, India was a nation riddled with distrust. Today, it is the world’s fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan. Our per capita income has risen to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh.”

Yogi also underlined the nation’s infrastructure growth. “From highways to airports, infrastructure is the backbone of a strong economy. Under Atal ji’s vision, this began, but today, highways are being constructed at a pace of 35 km per day, compared to 11 km during the UPA era. High-speed corridors like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway showcase this progress.”

He pointed out that metro rail has emerged as a model of public transport. “Metro services are operational in 23 cities, including six in Uttar Pradesh.”

“Since 2017, 16 airports have become functional in Uttar Pradesh, including four international airports. The fifth -- Jewar International Airport -- will be operational soon,” he said.

He said that with its surging growth rate and development push, India is well on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

