Mizoram's 'Project BLOOM' gets national recognition for maternal, child healthcare

Aizawl, Aug 8 (IANS) Mizoram's Lunglei district administration earned national recognition as its flagship maternal and child health initiative -- Project BLOOM -- was presented at the 'Best Practices Seminar' organised by the NITI Aayog at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The NITI Aayog event celebrated successful interventions from 329 aspirational districts and 500 aspirational blocks across the country.

An official statement said that under the theme "Transforming Health: Breakthrough Interventions", Lunglei Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann presented the 'Project BLOOM (Better Living through Outreach, Optimal Maternal and Child Health)' in the event as one of the 19 selected best practices.

Launched on June 17, 2025, 'Project BLOOM' addresses maternal and child health challenges in the Lungsen aspirational block of Mizoram's Lunglei district.

The region, with its difficult terrain, high logistical costs, limited internet access and awareness gaps, had long struggled with low health indicators, the statement said, adding that the 'Project BLOOM' aims to close these gaps through a community-driven, convergence-based approach that integrates health, nutrition, transport and behaviour change.

Under the 'Safe Womb Wheels' initiative of 'Project BLOOM', an on-call transport service prioritising high-risk pregnancies and remote villages, ensured referrals to the District Hospital when needed.

The 'Project BLOOM' also made 12 temporary homestays near delivery points hosted by villagers, offering accommodation and support until delivery, with incentives provided to host families.

To identify pregnant women and malnourished children, house-to-house surveys were conducted to build a single data-source for interventions.

Incentives are provided to promote early antenatal care (ANC) registration and institutional deliveries, including nutrition and hygiene kits.

Under the 'Project BLOOM', community awareness campaigns were undertaken among men, job cardholders, self help groups, and religious leaders to promote maternal health practices.

Other schemes of the flagship project include monitoring and follow-up with Rs 5,000 worth of nutrition support based on prescribed diet charts, targeting hard-to-reach villages with micro-planning and convergence with 'Mission Indradhanush', special follow-ups and timely referrals through outreach camps under the PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, regular training for ASHA, Anganwadi and health workers, and local dais, with a focus on skilled birth assistance.

The official statement said that the 'Project BLOOM' has brought about a significant transformation in the maternal and child health landscape of the Lungsen block.

Institutional deliveries increased from 14.73 per cent in March 2023 to 43.14 per cent in March 2025, and surged to 72.2 per cent by June to July 2025, crossing the 70 per cent mark for the first time.

Early ANC registration (first trimester) improved from 50.6 per cent (March 2023) to 68.14 per cent (March 2025), and further to 70 per cent (July 2025).

Pregnant women receiving supplementary nutrition under Integrated Child Development Services rose from 11.3 per cent (March 2023) to 81.9 per cent (July 2025).

Children ( aged between six months to six years) receiving supplementary nutrition increased from 6.16 per cent to 75 per cent during the same period.

According to the statement, Lungsen is one of the four rural development blocks in Lunglei district of Mizoram.

Covering an area of 424.04 square km, the block has a population of 18,637 24 in 24 village councils, with three communities -- Mizo, Chakma, and Reang -- living with harmony.

Through 'Project BLOOM', Lunglei district demonstrates how convergence, innovation, and community participation can transform health outcomes in remote and challenging regions, the statement said.

It added that by nurturing healthier mothers and children; the flagship project is laying the foundation for stronger, more resilient communities in Mizoram.

