Mizoram Accord Day: Peace is the bedrock of development and stability, says CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, June 30 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Monday that peace is the bedrock of development, stability, and progress, while unrest remains a major obstacle for the state.

"My government shall leave no stone unturned to preserve and promote peace in Mizoram," the Chief Minister affirmed while addressing the Remna Ni (Mizoram Peace Accord Day).

Chief Minister Lalduhoma accompanied by his wife Liansailovi was present at the event as the chief guest.

The commemorative event was organised by Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), an apex student body.

Highlighting Mizoram's progress, the Chief Minister said that the state is poised for major infrastructural development, particularly through improved connectivity between the southern and northern regions.

Lalduhoma, who is also the President of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), emphasised that such development should be accompanied by larger connection with outside of the state communities.

"We have to prepare for better communication and deeper harmony among people of diverse communities and faiths."

He called for a collective commitment to peaceful coexistence, regardless of differences, and reminded the audience that Mizo nationalism is not rooted in hostility, but in unity and inclusive progress.

True nationalism, he said, uplifts others and builds togetherness.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of maintaining a cooperative relationship with the Central government -- regardless of which party is in power -- for the greater good and welfare of Mizoram.

"Politics must be guided by mutual respect. Let us uphold dignity in public discourse and refrain from divisive or inflammatory rhetoric," he urged.

He referenced a recent statement by the state Home Minister (K. Sapdanga), who revealed that nearly fifty per cent of crimes in Mizoram were committed by refugees sheltered in Mizoram.

"It is regrettable that the actions of a few miscreants tarnish the image of many law-abiding individuals. I appeal to all our refugee friends to respect the laws of our land," he said.

After a military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, refugees, including women and children from the neighbouring country, started coming to Mizoram seeking shelter and now their numbers have increased to around 35,000.

More than 2,000 people from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh also took shelter in Mizoram.

"Let peace and harmony prevail in our society and in our neighbourhoods. Let us rekindle the spirit of communal harmony handed down to us by our ancestors. Let our streets once again become places of peace," the Chief Minister appealed.

The event was chaired by C. Lalremruata, Vice-President of MZP.

Opening prayers were led by Reverend Lalhmangaiha, General Secretary of the Council of Churches of Mizoram, and a report was presented by Pu Chinkhanmanga Thomte, General Secretary of MZP.

In his address, MZP President H. Lalthianghlima emphasised that Remna Ni (Mizoram Peace Accord Day) belongs to the people and is a celebration meant to unite citizens across political, social, and generational lines.

He reiterated that the occasion was not to glorify the past, but to honour unsung heroes and to express gratitude for the gift of peace.

State Home Minister K. Sapdanga; Ministers B. Lalchhanzova and F. Rodingliana; Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Lalfamkima; Adviser to the Chief Minister Lalmuanpuia Punte; and several other senior officials attended the event.

Since 2018, the MZP has felicitated individuals and organisations that contributed to peace.

However, no peace honours were conferred this year.

The programme began with the hoisting of the Remna Ni Flag by the Chief Minister, followed by a solemn rendition of "Ro Min Reksak Ang Che" by the 1st Battalion Mizoram Armed Police Brass Band.

After the signing of the Peace Accord, the Memorandum of Settlement on June 30, 1986, which ended two decades of strife and insurgency, the mountainous Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory, on February 20, 1987.

