Mithali Raj, Scott Edwards add splendour to ODI WC trophy tour's European journey

Europe, Aug 30 (IANS) The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour continued to capture the imagination of cricket enthusiasts as it swept through Europe, leaving a trail of excitement and unity in its wake.

With stops in Netherlands, UK, France and Italy, this leg of the tour underscored the global appeal of cricket and heralds the forthcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Following the Netherlands recent dramatic qualification campaign which culminated in their first Cricket World Cup berth since 2011, the Trophy was welcomed onto the track at the Dutch Grand Prix, where captain Scott Edwards presented it on the starting grid amidst a sea of enthusiastic Dutch Formula 1 fans.

As well as visiting iconic Dutch landmarks, the Trophy also attended the country’s domestic final fixture. During the day-long festival of cricket, national heroes Edwards, Max O’Dowd and Aryan Dutt conducted a cricket clinic for young players before the Netherlands’ champions were crowned under the watchful gaze of the Trophy and cricketing luminaries.

The United Kingdom also welcomed the Trophy for a captivating four-day tour of The Hundred. Iconic venues - The Oval, Headingley, Old Trafford, and Edgbaston hosted the celebrated silverware on its journey around the country. Beyond the matches, the Trophy provided unique opportunities for fans to get up close to the ultimate prize, igniting excitement for the nation’s defence of their 2019 crown.

The Trophy also stopped at the city of love, Paris, where it was unveiled at a prestigious event hosted in the Eiffel Tower. A monumental photo opportunity with Mithali Raj at the tower’s zenith provided a breathtaking view of the city. The Trophy’s path led through the Arc de Triomphe and Montmartre, where street artists immortalized its presence, before cruising the River Seine, where it stood alongside iconic Parisian landmarks.

Speaking at the unveiling of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy in Paris, former captain of the India Women’s Cricket Team Mithali Raj said “It was truly an honour for me to participate in the ceremony where the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy was revealed. However, what added an extra layer of excitement was the opportunity to meet with the talented French women's cricket team.”

“Engaging in meaningful conversations with them was a highlight. Their recent elevation to division 1 added another layer of significance to the occasion. This event serves as a motivational boost for them as they set their sights on not only witnessing the trophy's unveiling but also aspiring to represent their nation in prestigious tournaments like the World Cup and the Olympics.”

She further added, “Well, I think such events boost one's dream because, yes, one can aspire and have the potential and the talent, but when you actually see what you’re playing for right there in front of your eyes, you know it’s a very different feeling. And as young kids, the first thing we want is to represent our country, play in the World Cup, and win the World Cup. To actually see the trophy there, for many players who probably never took up cricket in the past, and for a nation like France to have their women’s and men’s teams at the event, is a big thing. I'm sure all of them would, at some point, be putting in a lot of hard work to see themselves at the international level, competing with the best like England, Australia, and India.”

