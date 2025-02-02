Mission in Dubai is to win Champions Trophy, not just one particular game: Gambhir

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) With the 2025 Champions Trophy nearly a fortnight away, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said the side is focused on winning every match in the competition, instead of just being fixated about emerging victorious in the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India, who won the Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013, will face Pakistan in a clash in Dubai on February 23. "Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game."

"But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible. And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same," Gambhir told Star Sports on the sidelines of the annual BCCI awards in Mumbai.

India also have clashes against Bangladesh and New Zealand on February 20 and March 2 in Dubai, which are crucial to win for entering the knockouts of the eight-team tournament. Gambhir also felt there is very little margin for error during the Champions Trophy as compared to an ODI World Cup.

"Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament. So hopefully we're going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games."

Gambhir also backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to perform well for India in the upcoming tournament, despite their recent lean run. Rohit and Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja are the only surviving members from India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

"I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy). And I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.