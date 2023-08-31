Men’s ODI World Cup: Netherlands team players in India for spin and batting camp

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) With a focus on the Men’s ODI World Cup, twelve players from the Netherlands men’s team are in India this week for a training camp focused on spin and batting led by head coach Ryan Cook, said the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) in a statement on Thursday.

The camp is intended to prepare for the local conditions to be found in the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19. In addition to Cook, assistant coaches Ryan van Niekerk and Heino Kuhn are present with the Netherlands players in Bengaluru.

Captain Scott Edwars, Max O' Dowd, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Wesley Barresi, Clayton Floyd, Daniel Doram, Noah Croes, Arnav Jain and Philippe Boissevain are the Netherlands’ players in India at the moment for the camp, with the final Netherlands Men’s ODI World Cup squad to be announced no later than September 7.

The training group is currently residing in Bengaluru and Alur and is supplemented locally with net bowlers and side-arm specialists for practice. Both of Netherlands’ training camps and necessary facilities are happening in cooperation with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The group will return to the Netherlands on September 6. The Netherlands’ final squad for the Men’s ODI World Cup will then come to India to complete the final phase of preparation for the quadrennial event from September 19-28.

In this phase, they are scheduled to play three games against the Karnataka state side, for which dates are yet to be finalised. After this, Netherlands will be staying in Thiruvananthapuram for its’ Men’s ODI World Cup warm-up matches at the Greenfield International Stadium: against Australia on September 30 and against India on October 3.

Netherlands sealed their qualification for the Men’s ODI World Cup after emerging as runners-up of the qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe in June this year. The Dutch will open their ten-team tournament campaign against 1992 champions Pakistan on October 6, followed by facing New Zealand at the same venue on October 9.

