Men’s ODI WC: From an England perspective, Stokes will show his true worth in the knockout games, says Broad

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Legendary England fast-bowler Stuart Broad has backed talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes to show his true worth when the knockout matches happen in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, happening from October 5 to November 19 in India.

Ahead of the World Cup, Stokes made a stunning return to ODI cricket after initially retiring from the format last year through the series against New Zealand last month, which includedhitting 15 fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock of 182.

Stokes, Player of the Match in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, which England won by the boundary count-back rule over New Zealand as the Super Over ended in a tie, also set the new record for the highest individual score by any batter in England men's ODIs.

“From an England perspective, Stokes will show his true worth in the knockout games. Because when the World Cup comes to a head, you want him in the middle order. His ability to cope with pressure is one of the main reasons he has been picked. It isn’t a quality that’s inherent.”

“You learn it from experience and Stokes learned from his lowest moment, in the final of 2016’s Twenty20 World Cup. Since getting hit for four sixes by Carlos Brathwaite, look at how he’s coped with pressure scenarios. Since then, England have won a couple of World Cups, and some Ashes Tests because of him,” wrote Broad in his column for Daily Mail on Sunday.

He also sees fast-bowling all-rounders Chris Woakes and Sam Curran as vital figures with the ball in England’s defence of the trophy starting from October 5 in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, in a re-match of the 2019 final.

“So, this time, if England are going to come out on top, it’ll be because the bowlers that have performed and I see Chris Woakes and Sam Curran as vital in this regard. I don’t know that the selectors will risk playing Mark Wood in every game, preserving his pace for when they need it the most, whereas I’d imagine Woakes and Curran will be penned in at No8 and No9, playing every game.”

Broad also noted that young batter Harry Brook was included at the last minute in Jason Roy’s place due to his overall ability instead of his skills in just 50-over format. “Harry Brook can bat anywhere from one to six, while both of those two are top-three players and although Brook wasn’t in the initial squad they picked, he was on the plane in most people’s minds. It was the right call to get him in.”

“Unfortunately for Jason, a back spasm arrived which allowed the opportunity for Malan to carry on the fine form he’s always shown in an England shirt. Sport often is about timing and it shows more evidence of a strength in depth that preceding generations have not had pre-World Cup.”

“The only other comparable decision was Jofra Archer replacing David Willey in the previous tournament in the UK. It’s the only time I can recall England leaving out a strong player from the squad. Brook has played just six one-day internationals but like Archer four years ago, he’s in for his overall potential not proven 50-over ability.”

