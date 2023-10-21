Men’s ODI WC: Australia has played very well; batters couldn’t finish well in middle overs, admits Shafique

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) Opener Abdullah Shafique rued the failure of Pakistan in finishing the middle-overs phase well with the bat during their 62-run defeat to Australia in their fourth match of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pakistan were set a record target of 368 to chase down after openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashed 163 and 121 respectively in propelling Australia to a mammoth 367-9.

In reply, Shafique made 64 while his opening partner Imam-ul-Haq scored 70 in an opening stand of 134 before leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked 4-53 to run through Pakistan’s batting order and bowl them out for 405 in 45.3 overs.

“First of all – Australia has played very well; we have to admit that and we have also put in our entire effort. As a bowling unit in the end, we bowled very well. Our batting was also good, but in the middle overs – we couldn’t finish well. Hopefully we will learn from this and perform better in the next matches,” said Shafique in the post-match press conference.

Asked if 368 was a gettable total on a flat pitch and a venue with small boundary dimensions, Shafique said, “We have chased down, like 345 in the previous match against Sri Lanka. We have confidence in our batting unit as well. But they bowled pretty well. So, they have ticked all of their boxes in the fielding and in the bowling as well. So, we gave a good effort, like in the start we were going well and then we couldn't finish well I guess.”

Friday’s defeat means Pakistan now have two wins and as many defeats in the competition. Shafique promised that Pakistan will work on finishing well with the bat ahead of facing a tricky opponent in Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

“This is a team game. Sometimes a bowler can't bowl well, so as a batsman it is our job to cover up and put in an effort as a team and try to perform well. The venue is such, a high score was expected. We were performing well, but we couldn’t finish well. That’s it. We will work on this,” he concluded.

