Mehidy to lead Bangladesh in ODIs against West Indies in Shanto's absence.

Dhaka, Dec 2 (IANS) All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting on December 8 in Saint Kitts. Mehidy will captain Bangladesh for the first time in the format as regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is still recovering from a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy has also been declared unavailable by the BCB’s Medical Team as he is struggling with groin issues.

“Hridoy had complained of pain in his right groin region and subsequent investigations have confirmed the presence of a medical condition. He has been advised rest and we will reassess him in two weeks to determine his readiness to play," BCB's Sports Physician Monzur Hossain Chowdhury said in a statement.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan didn't feature in the squad after missing the farewell Test series against South Africa and the ODI series against Afghanistan on home soil. Wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Hasan Sakib returned to the ODI squad. Parvez earlier was picked in 2021 against West Indies but did not get a game during the series.

Meanwhile, left-hander Afif Hossain Dhrubo has received a call-up to the ODI squad after a gap of one year. His previous ODI for Bangladesh was in December 2023. Fellow left-hander Zakir Hasan, who was in the team in last month’s ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE, has been dropped. After impressing in his ODI debut against Afghanistan, fast bowler Nahid Rana has kept his place.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman was not picked for the tour as he wanted to be with his wife who is expected to give birth to their first child in December.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Litton Das (WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

