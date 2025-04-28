Ishaan, Rivaan dominate opening round of Meritus Cup karting competition

Bengaluru, April 28 (IANS) Promising local talent Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) and Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham (MSPORT) came up with dominating performances in their respective categories in the first round of the Meritus Cup karting competition at the MECO Kartopia track.

Ishaan was in a league of his own in the Senior Max category where he won both the Sprint races besides topping the qualifying session to pick up maximum points and top the table.

Similarly, Rivaan won both Sprint wins in the Mini Max category as he held off another Chennai driver Rehan Khan. The two MSPORT teammates were brimming with confidence following their recent international participation in the Champions of the Future Academy Program.

Mumbai’s Hamza Balasinorwala (Crest Motorsport) finished third.

Shiv Tummala (Peregrine Racing) from Hyderabad also notched a double in the Micro Max category, winning both the Sprint races.

Pune’s Arafath Sheikh (Crest Motorsport) was unbeaten in the OKJ Junior class which the Meco Motorsports introduced in 2023 as the India Karting Academy Trophy (Junior Class) into the Meritus Cup, to give Indian junior drivers an opportunity to experience the FIA OK-J engine which is a replica of the FIA Karting Academy Trophy that runs with the FIA homologated OK-J engines and the FIA homologated OTK Chassis.

Results:

Senior Max – Sprint Race 1 (14 laps): Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (13mins, 08.334secs); 2. Arafath Sheikh (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (13:10.090); 3. Neythan McPherson (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (13:14.558).

Sprint Race 2: 1. Ishaan Maadesh (13:09.827); 2. Arafath Sheikh (13:11.029); 3. Nikilesh Raju (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (13:11.454).

OK Junior (15 laps): 1. Arafath Sheikh (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (14:12.912); 2. Kairav Roberson (Chennai, MSPORT) (14:14.878); 3. Eshanth Vengatesan (Chennai, MSPORT) (14:17.251).

Micro Max – Sprint Race 1 (10 laps): Shiv Tummala (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (10:17.782); Jishnu Seralathan (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (10:30.299); 3. Shivneel (Coimbatore, MSPORT) (10:30.531).

Race 2 (12 laps): 1. Shiv Tummala (12:43.633); 2. Jishnu Seralathan (12:46.972); 3, Zidaan Arshaan Anees (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (13:09.008).

Mini Max – Sprint Race 1 (10 laps): 1. Rivaan Dev Preetham (Chennai, MSPORT) (09:56.463); 2. Rehan Khan R (Chennai, MSPORT) (09:58.279); 3. Yatharth Gaur (Faridabad, Leapfrog Racing) (10:07.925).

Race 2 (12 laps): Rivaan Dev Preetham (12:15.500); 2. Hamza Balasinorwala (Crest Motorsport) (12:15.941); 3. Rehan Khan (12:20.841).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.