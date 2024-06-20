Mehbooba Mufti alleges J&K employees forced to be part of Yoga Day events; authorities refute

Srinagar, June 20 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday accused the UT administration of causing ‘serious inconvenience’ to the people over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar for International Yoga Day (June 21).

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said, “An occasion for celebration has become one that fills people with dread. A day before International Yoga Day, all government employees along with schoolchildren have been ordered to show up at different venues at ungodly hours. Even pregnant employees have not been spared. A pregnant employee was threatened to choose between her job or being present at the event.”

The visit by PM Modi, who reached here on Thursday evening, is his first trip to the Union Territory after being elected as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

The authorities in J&K, meanwhile, strongly refuted Mehbooba Mufti's allegations pertaining to PM Modi’s visit.

In a statement, J&K Director Colleges said, “A misinformation is circulating on social media regarding Yoga Day celebrations, wherein it has been alleged that employees are being forced to participate in the event, female employees are made to change their clothes, and even pregnant women are forced to take part in celebrations.

“This misinformation is strongly refuted. Participants in the Yoga Day celebrations have volunteered to take part in the event, and no employee was compelled to join the event against his/her will. Employees are not required to change their clothing. They have been provided with long tunics to wear over their existing attire, ensuring their comfort and convenience."

The statement added: “The employees’ well-being has been prioritised. Pregnant employees and those with medical conditions have not been asked to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations. People are urged to verify facts before spreading false narratives that can cause unnecessary concern and confusion."

