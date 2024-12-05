Meghalaya CM launches campaign to increase aesthetic appeal of cities

Shillong, Dec 5 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday launched the "Paint My City” campaign aiming to increase the aesthetic appeal of cities in the hill state.

Speaking at the occasion, Sangma said, “The initiative is aimed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the town. As part of the initiative, the boundary walls, building of government offices and educational institutions will be painted.”

The campaign was launched in Tura town and it will happen in Jowai and Shillong.

The Chief Minister said that the overall objective of this campaign is to transform Tura town into one of the cleanest and most picturesque towns in the country.

Sangma appealed to the community to participate in the initiative and set an example for the state and the nation.

The Chief Minister earlier unveiled the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project, which was laid by President of India Draupadi Murmu on January 16 this year in the presence of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

This is Meghalaya’s first passenger ropeway project, which will be implemented in partnership with French-based company POMA, whose role will be to primarily supply equipment for the project.

The Chief Minister lauded the stakeholders for completing necessary paperwork and official formalities for the commencement of the project.

“There were numerous challenges from land acquisition, permission and also the creation of the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority for ensuring safety standards and licensing. The commencement of the project is the fruition of four long years of preparation,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Raid Laban Dorbar Shnong Pyllun for extending cooperation. The project will pass through Laban, Madan Laban, Upper Lumparing, Lower Lumparing, Lumkjatsngi, Oxford Hills and Rngi Shillong.

Talking about community partnership for the project, the Chief Minister said: "It is of great importance that the community partners with the government. The project is an outcome of a partnership between all stakeholders. This project will ensure revenue collection, which will benefit the Dorbar and other stakeholders of the project.”

Sangma also lauded the armed forces particularly the Air Force for extending all their cooperation and support for the initiation of the project.

