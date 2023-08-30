Medicine shop owner gunned down on Patna’s outskirts

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) A medicine shop owner was gunned down in Maner town on the outskirts of Patna on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gorakh Kumar, son of Dr Sanjiv Kumar, and running the chemist shop in Sarai Bazar under Maner police station in the district.

The police said that when Gorakh Kumar went to open the shop around 9 a.m., unidentified men opened fire on him. He sustained two to three gunshot injuries and collapsed on the ground.

The attackers, after committing the crime, managed to flee from the spot before other traders of Sarai Bazar assembled at the place.

Gorakh Kumar was taken to the nearby hospital where he succumbed due to injuries.

The reasons for his murder have not been ascertained yet but sources have said that he might be killed following an old property dispute in his village.

He was a native of Jamunipur Bela village under Neura police station in the district.

SDPO Danapur Abhinav Dhiman said: "Local residents rescued the victim and had taken to the hospital where he succumbed. The actual reason of murder is not ascertained yet. There is a theory emerging that Gorakh has an old property dispute in his village and he might have been killed over that. We are investigating all angles. We have taken the statements of the local traders of Sarai Bazar and scanning of CCTV is underway to find clues of the attackers. The accused will be put behind the bars soon."

