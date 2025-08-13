MCD to launch helpline as drive to remove stray dogs intensifies, says Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal on Wednesday told IANS that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon launch a dedicated helpline for residents to report aggressive or dangerous stray dogs, following a Supreme Court order directing their relocation from public spaces.

Welcoming the court’s directive, Iqbal said the judgment acknowledged the “pain of Delhi’s citizens” and outlined remedial measures.

Acting on the order, the MCD has initiated a three-phase operation. “In the first phase, we are targeting stray dogs against whom the highest number of biting complaints have been received, and which are causing maximum public distress. These dogs are being picked up from across the city and sent to shelter homes,” the mayor said.

The second and third phases will address the remaining strays.

Sensitive areas -- such as around schools, hospitals, courts, colleges, markets, and other public spaces -- are being prioritised. In the past two days, the MCD has removed nearly 100 stray dogs from different localities, he told IANS.

The corporation is working with around 25 agencies to carry out the operation. MCD currently has 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, several of which are being converted into shelters. The largest facility is in Dwarka, where capacity is being expanded. Plans are also underway to build a large shelter home on 25 acres at Goga Dairy, he said.

He further added that ahead of Independence Day celebrations, stray dogs are being removed from the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and surrounding areas to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

Previously, strays picked up by MCD were sterilised and released back in the same locations. However, under the current order, they will not be returned to their original spots, he emphasised.

The new helpline will allow residents to directly inform MCD about stray dogs causing public safety concerns, enabling swift action.

