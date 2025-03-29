Mass protest erupts in Nepal's Maitighar Mandala over journalist's death (Ld)

Kathmandu, March 29 (IANS) A wave of outrage has gripped Nepal's media community on Saturday following the tragic death of Avenues TV journalist Suresh Rajak, who was reportedly burned alive during a violent pro-monarchy protest in Tinkune, Kathmandu. Journalists across the city have converged on Nepal's Maitighar Mandala to stage a mass protest, demanding justice and accountability for the heinous crime.

Eyewitness accounts, including those from Kantipur Television journalist Ramkrishna Bhandari talked about the chaotic scene. Bhandari described how protesters targeted media personnel, threatening violence and setting fire to property.

"They were saying that we will also attack the media, we will set fire, we will not spare you," he recounted, detailing the destruction of office equipment and the escalating tension that culminated in Rajak's death.

Meanwhile, curfew order, restricting movement, gatherings, and protests, was lifted in Nepal's Baneshwar-Tinkune stretch and surrounding areas on Saturday as tension eased.

Till now, 51 people, mostly top pro-monarchy protestors, including the senior vice-chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana, Swagat Nepal, Shepherd Limbu and Santosh Tamang, as well some other leaders were held for 'instigating' violence, according to local media reports.

Nepal's police have intensified arrests following the pro-monarch protests that took place in Tinkune, Kathmandu. Violence during Friday's pro-monarchy demonstrations led to deaths, vandalism of private property, and arson.

"With Friday's arson, vandalism, and killings, public sympathy and support for royalists have declined significantly. We expect deep divisions within the various pro-Hindu and pro-monarchy groups following Friday's violence. But, now onwards, we will take all necessary measures to contain their activities," a Nepal Home Ministry official told The Kathmandu Post.

Meanwhile, the curfew was initially imposed by the district administration on Friday as two people died and 45 others were injured in violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters.

The protestors were calling for the restoration of the abolished monarchy in Nepal, according to media reports.

Tension ran high in Tinkune after people tried to break through the security barricade. In response, security personnel fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters. Later, the police opened fire to take the situation under control, Nepali news outlet Annapurna Express reported.

Social media footage showed protesters seizing police firearms and launching violent attacks. Reports indicated that the protest was led by the Nawaraj Subedi-led joint movement committee, with businessman Durga Prasai mobilising supporters.

