Stock Market Holidays 2025: BSE, NSE to Remain Shut for Three Days This Week

The Indian stock market will remain closed for three days this week. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not open for trading on Wednesday, August 27, Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31.

Why Stock Market Holiday on August 27, 2025?

According to NSE’s official holiday calendar, the market holiday on Wednesday, August 27 is due to Ganesh Chaturthi. This marks the second market holiday of August, after trading was suspended on August 15 for India’s 79th Independence Day.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

There are no scheduled holidays in September apart from the usual Saturdays and Sundays. However, in the months ahead, the stock market will remain closed on the following dates:

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali (Muhurat trading to be held in the evening)

October 22 – Balipratipada

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 – Christmas

Share Market Update Today, August 26, 2025

Indian benchmark indices opened on a strong note on Monday, tracking gains in global markets after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut next month.

Sensex opened 207.24 points higher at 81,514.09 (+0.25%)

Nifty rose 54.05 points to 24,924.15 (+0.22%)

Top gainers included Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Bajaj Finance, each rising between 1.3% and 1.5%.

Last week, both Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly 1%, supported by expectations of GST rate adjustments and S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign rating.