Manipur MLAs receive 'fake' calls amid ongoing political situation

Imphal, Feb 16 (IANS) The Manipur Police undertook an investigation and legal action as well after fraudulent telephone calls were received by some MLAs attempting to influence and mislead the legislators by exploiting the ongoing political situation in the state, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the Manipur Police have received complaints about fraudulent calls from unknown persons attempting to influence and mislead MLAs of the state by exploiting the present political situation in the state.

"An FIR has been registered in Imphal police station on Saturday and necessary legal action is underway. It is hereby warned that those involved in such fraudulent activities would face strict and strong legal consequences," the official told the media.

He said that an intensive investigation is underway in full swing.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh last week in an appeal said that the government urges all citizens to remain calm and not fall prey to unverified news, rumours, or misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

In recent times, misleading information has been circulated through various channels, causing confusion and unrest.

It has also come to the notice of the government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony, and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content, or fabricated narratives, Singh said.

The Chief Secretary had said such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement.

"To ensure that people receive accurate information, the government has set up a Control Room, where citizens can verify any news or information they come across. The Control is operational 24x7. Maintaining peace, and law and order is a collective responsibility, and the government strongly advises all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances," he added.

Singh said that any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony would be dealt with strictly as per the law.

In a bid to curb illegal extortion of money from civilians, government employees, contractors, and others, the Manipur government earlier announced the establishment of a dedicated Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department.

The newly established cell was incorporated by representatives from the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles and Army would be incorporated into the cell.

After the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9, hectic parleys took place to choose an alternate leader of the ruling BJP Legislature Party who would be the Chief Minister of the new government.

Since February 9, Sambit Patra, BJP's in-charge for northeastern states, held a series of meetings with the Ministers, MLAs, and leaders of BJP and other party allies to take their views.

"As we could not finalise a consensus name for the leader of the Legislature Party who could be the next Chief Minister after Biren Singh's resignation, the Governor recommended to the President to impose the President's Rule in the state," another senior BJP leader said.

President Droupadi Murmu promulgated the President's Rule on February 13 and put the 60-member Assembly under suspended animation.

