Manipur MLA urges Shah to take action against terror links between outfits of Manipur, Canada, other countries

Imphal, Oct 4 (IANS) Ruling BJP MLA in Manipur, Rajkumar Imo Singh, has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against the foreign terror links between Manipur-based outfits and organisations in Canada and other countries.

Singh, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a letter to the Union Home Minister said, “It is now a well-known fact that foreign terror groups are playing a very big role to create instability and prolong this (Manipur) conflict, which has been going on for the last five months.

“It is a way to ensure that there is no peace and harmony in the region and show Manipur and the rest of the country in bad light.”

He said that there was news of the Canada Chapter head of the North American Manipur Tribal Association, Lien Gangte, allegedly having links with terror groups in Canada, who were trying to destroy the fundamentals of India.

“He (Gangte) had given a speech in the Gurdwara who’s chief and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by unknown people recently.

“Gangte not only condemned what was happening in Manipur but also sought help from them by using the platform for the separatist agenda”.

Saying that the Home Ministry must have already started the investigation regarding these links, the BJP MLA urged Shah to initiate strong legal action against all those people involved in spreading terror in India, and using international platforms to propagate the separatist agenda with the help of other terror groups.

The NIA had on September 30 arrested terror suspect, Seiminlun Gangte from Manipur’s Churachandpur district in connection with its probe into a trans-national conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits to wage war against the government by exploiting the current unrest in Manipur.

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday had extended Gangte’s custody for eight days.

Singh in his letter to Shah, said that there was apprehension that illegal immigrants were entering India through the Mizoram side of the India-Mayanmar border and this would not be properly checked as the Mizoram government had declined to undertake the biographic and biometrics process to detect Illegal migrants from Myanmar.

“This is a very serious issue which could change the demography of the region,” the Manipur Legislator said and demanded fencing of the 510 km India-Myanmar border with Mizoram.

Fencing along the India-Myanmar border with Manipur (398 km) is now going on to curb the influx of such illegal migrants from across the border, he said adding that this would become a major stepping stone to protect all the indigenous people in the region and further strengthen the internal security of the country.

