Mandi's new MP Kangana Ranaut is on her way to Parliament

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been elected as the Member of Parliament from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, is heading to Delhi.

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself sitting in her car and travelling to Delhi.

She wrote on the picture, "On my way to the Parliament. Mandi ki sansad (sic)."

Kangana, who contested on a BJP ticket from Mandi constituency, defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes.

BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats in their kitty, is set to form the government at the Centre with support from N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar as part of the NDA alliance.

Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for the third time and will be sworn-in on June 8.

