Man killed, wife injured as tree falls on them on Secunderabad hospital's premises

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a man was killed and his wife injured when an old tree fell on them on the premises of a hospital in Secunderabad here on Tuesday.

The freak accident took place in Bolarum Cantonment Hospital in Secunderabad where the couple had come for treatment.

The old tree fell on the couple, residents of Tumkunta, soon after they entered the hospital compound on their scooter for treatment.

Ravinder, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while his wife Sarla Devi, received critical injuries. She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital. The condition of the woman, a teacher, is stated to be critical.

Police shifted Ravinder's body for autopsy.

An old tree, which had weakened due to recent rains, fell on the couple crushing them.

Locals alleged that the negligence of the authorities concerned led to the tragedy. They said the tree was leaning precariously for the last few days but nothing was done to remove it.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

