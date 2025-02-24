Malaika Arora tries these five steps to tying up her hair

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora revealed that she tries the five steps to tying up her hair yet she never gets it right.

Malaika took to her Instagram on Monday morning, where shared a few pictures. In the images she is seen tying up her hair. In the images, the actress, who looks stunning in an all-white bodycon dress is seen trying to tie up her hair, opening them and then trying again.

“5 steps to tying ur hair up …. But jus never get it right,” she wrote as the caption.

The dancing diva often shares her best fashion foot forward on social media. On February 20, she re-lived 90s fashion and recreated retro magic in her new post on social media.

In a clip, the actress is seen wearing wide-legged jeans paired with a striped shirt. She stepped into the changing room and comes out wearing a thigh-length dress with floral design. She completed her look with knee length boots and a half high pony.

For the background score, the actress chose the iconic 1978 number “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

The actress-dancer wrote in the caption: “Jus some 90s retro.”

Earlier this month, Malaika celebrated 10 years of Casper, her white Pomeranian.

She shared a video featuring the four-legged-friend, from the time when he was just a little puppy. The photographs also featured her son Arhaan Khan from his younger days playing with Casper. Some glimpses also showed that Casper joined the actress for yoga and workout.

For the caption, she wrote: “And just like that’s our baby casper is 10 today …. The centre of our lives happy birthday my caspuuuuuu #mymosthandsome.”

Malaika made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband Arbaaz Khan,founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which created the Dabangg film series.

As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante and EMI. She also performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

