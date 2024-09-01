Maharaja T20: Mysore Warriors march into the final with 9 run victory against Hubli Tigers

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) Mysore Warriors defeated Hubli Tigers by 9 runs in the second semifinal of the Maharaja Trophy. K Gowtham’s sharp spell helped Mysore Warriors defend their total of 177/8 despite a late surge from Karthikeya KP (61*) Earlier in the encounter, Karthik SU’s (53) half century and quickfire contributions from Mysore Warriors’ lower order helped them recover from the loss of early wickets.

In response to the Mysore Warriors, Hubli Tigers stayed ahead of the equation in the powerplay, despite the loss of two wickets. Mohd. Taha (5) fell early, courtesy of Karthik CA. Impact player Thippa Reddy (33) struck three fours and three sixes before he was stumped, off K Gowtham as Hubli Tigers finished the powerplay at 55/3.

In the seventh over, KL Shrijith (19) opened fire, taking J Suchith for a six and two fours in successive deliveries but was removed by K Gowtham in the next over with the score at 72/3.

K Gowtham continued to impact proceedings, accounting for Aneeshwar Gautam (6) and taking Manish Pandey’s (6) catch off J Suchith to bring Hubli Tigers to 95/5 in 13 overs.

Karthikeya KP (53*) and Manvanth Kumar (21*) kept the Tigers in the fight till the end with a 73-run alliance in only 45 balls. Supported by Manvanth Kumar, Karthikeya KP made his way to a 32-ball half century, with four fours and two maximums.

The Hubli Tigers needed 20 runs in the final over but only managed 10 runs against Manoj Bhandage. Karthikeya KP’s valiant knock was studded with four fours and three sixes.

Put in first, the Mysore Warriors stumbled to 14/2 after Vidwath Kaverappa dismissed Karthik CA (6) and Kumar LR removed Karun Nair (4) before the end of the fourth over. Karthik SU (53) counterpunched with a four and a six in the fifth over, helping Mysore reach 33/2 by the end of the powerplay.

The middle overs were powered by Karthik SU and Sharath Srinivas (26), who put on a stand of 61 runs in 48 deliveries. Srinivas’ run-a-ball knock ended when he perished to Nishchit Pai in the 12th over. Kumar LR then accounted for Sumit Kumar (18) in the 16th over.

Karthik SU brought up his half century in 39 balls, finding four fours and two sixes in the process before he was run out in the 17th over. His vital contribution saw Mysore Warriors to 123/5 in 16.3 overs. J Suchith (0) would also fall in the 17th, to mark Kaverappa’s second of the night.

The final three overs would prove lucrative for Mysore Warriors earning them 54 runs. Harshil Dharmani smashed 14 runs in four deliveries until he was castled by Kumar LR while Manoj Bhandage’s quick fire knock saw 26 runs in 11 balls before he was dismissed by KC Cariappa. K Gowtham (10*) and Vidyadhar Patil (11*) chipped in as well as Mysore finished at 177/8 in 20 overs.

Mysore Warriors will take on Bengaluru Blasters for the title on Sunday

Brief Scores:

Mysore Warriors 177/8 in 20 overs (Karthik SU 53 runs, Srinivas Sharath 26 runs, Manoj Bhandage 26, Kumar LR 3-37; Vidwath Kaverappa 2-40) beat Hubli Tigers 168/5 in 20 overs (Thippa Reddy 33 runs, Kathikeya KP 61 not out, Manvanth Kumar K 21 not out; Gowtham 3/29) by nine runs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.