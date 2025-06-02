Maha Minister bats for water taxi service in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Ports and Fisheries Nitesh Rane asked his department to prepare a comprehensive plan to start water taxi service from the Radio Jetty at the Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

He also directed the ports department to be ready for the construction of jetties at the required places.

At the meeting, Rane said that the construction of the terminal to start water taxis should start in a phased manner. Also, the Airport Authority should submit proposals for the necessary permissions for this.

He asked the department officials to decide the sites for setting up jetties for cargo transport as well. “The state government has taken an important step in the field of water transport to reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai,” he added.

The minister said that it has been decided to start a new water taxi service, which will significantly reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

“This service will connect various parts of Navi Mumbai with Mumbai. The travel time will be about 40 minutes. The use of electric boats in these water taxi services will reduce pollution and benefit the environment. It will also reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai and passengers will get a comfortable travel experience,” said the minister.

He also pointed out that the Ports Department should work towards achieving a rank in the top three departments in the Chief Minister's 150-day programme. It should also use new technologies to become more people-oriented.

Minister Rane said that the ports department should make full preparations for the 150-day program.

He instructed that the department should study the new technologies being used for port management in different states.

“An app should be developed to track boats. The department should develop its own modern system for port development and boat control. Study tours should be planned to get updates on this front,” he said.

The minister said that a detailed study should be made and a plan should be prepared. Pending recruitments as well as appointments to vacant posts should be completed.

“The registration should be done and emphasis should be placed on building green ports,” he added.

