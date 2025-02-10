Maha Kumbh: Northern railway prepares for record crowds expected on Maghi Purnima

Prayagraj, Feb 10 (IANS) With millions of devotees expected to descend on the banks of the Triveni Sangam for the fourth Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Maghi Purnima, the Indian Railways has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to manage the massive crowds efficiently.

Talking to IANS, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, reassured the public on Monday that the railway authorities are fully prepared to handle the surge of pilgrims, emphasising that the primary focus is on ensuring smooth transportation and safety for all.

"It’s not about increasing the crowd, but rather about managing it effectively. These aren’t crowds, but rather devotees, and it’s our responsibility to serve them to the best of our ability. We’ve made special arrangements, drawing on past experiences, and working in close coordination with the state government to ensure everything runs smoothly," he added.

He also highlighted the constant monitoring by government officials who have been closely overseeing the Kumbh Mela's preparations.

“As you’ve seen in the past three or four years, our minister is personally focused on the event, monitoring it several times throughout the day and night. Our team is working with the same dedication and commitment," he stated.

To address the increasing influx of pilgrims, Upadhyay assured that the railways is prepared to ramp up services. "We are in a position to run more trains if needed. Last year, we operated 364 special trains to accommodate the growing number of devotees, and if the demand increases again, we are ready to repeat this feat," he said.

Maghi Purnima, set to take place on February 12 is one of the most spiritually significant days in Hinduism. On this day, millions of pilgrims will gather at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, to take part in the sacred bath believed to cleanse past sins and guide devotees toward spiritual liberation.

The day marks the fourth Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, drawing people from across India and the world to the holy site. Devotees believe that bathing in the divine waters on Maghi Purnima brings immense religious merit, purifying the soul and offering a connection to the celestial realm.

With the expected crowd numbers in the millions, the railways’ strategic preparations aim to ensure the smooth transport of devotees to and from the sacred city, with both safety and comfort as top priorities.

