Maha govt to appoint committee on safety of Flamingos

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Friday announced the formation of a high-level committee to make recommendations for ensuring the safety of Flamingos coming to various parts of the state after travelling thousands of kilometres crossing the borders of Iran, Middle East and various other countries.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced in the state assembly that the government is positive to ensure the safety of these species and their natural habitat and the high-level committee will submit its report in two months.

The committee will also look into the encroachment on seas especially on the areas with the presence of mangroves.

The committee will consist of Principal Secretaries of the Forest, Environment, Urban Development Departments, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) CEO Praveen Pardeshi, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Thane District Collector, Maharashtra Maritime Board CEO and Chief Conservator of Mangrove forests.

The minister said that since 2017 the number of flamingos has increased in Mumbai and Thane areas due to good habitat. Flamingos come from Iran, Kutch, and the Middle East.

He said that the high-level committee will also probe the reasons for the deaths of six Flamingos near DPS Lake Seawood in Navi Mumbai.

The minister said that Maharashtra is the state that pays the most attention to Mangrove forest conservation, adding that the Maharashtra Mangrove Foundation is doing a great job in this area.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in her interim budget had asked states to follow Maharashtra for its work in the conservation of mangrove forests,” the minister said.

He said that the state government has requested the Union Forest and Environment Minister to hand over the portion of Mangroves forest to the state forest department from the state revenue department.

“Efforts are being made to control this area through CCTV and the Forest Department is committed to take strict action if there is any environmental damage in the area,” the minister said.

