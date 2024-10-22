Maha Dy CM Fadnavis’ home becomes new centre of activity after BJP's first list out

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Days after the release of the first list of 99 candidates by BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence 'Sagar' situated in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai has become a major centre of activities and not the party's headquarters near Mantralaya.

Apart from the nominated party candidates, those who have been left out and others who have been put on the waiting list are thronging Fadnavis’ residence. Party insiders said that Fadnavis is meeting everyone. His message to the party nominees is to work hard to win the seats and to those who have been denied tickets not to stage a rebellion at a time when MahaYuti’s victory is crucial.

And to nearly 18 sitting legislators, including three from Mumbai Sunil Rane (Borivali), Bharati Lavhekar (Versova) and Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East), Fadnavis has told them to wait till the final list is announced. These meetings took place till late Monday evening and will continue on Tuesday also.

Rane, Lavhekar, Bhimrao Tapkir (Khadakwasla), and Devayanai Pharande (Nashik Central) were among the prominent party leaders and sitting legislators who met Fadnavis with a strong plea to give them yet another chance.

On the other hand, party leader Atul Shah made a strong pitch to get a party nomination from the Mumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai while Murli Patel pleaded for his candidature from Andheri East. Fadnavis has reportedly told the duo that the party will consider their names.

Even though BJP has fielded Pratibha Pachpute, the wife of the sitting legislator and former Minister Babanrao Pachpute from Shrigonda constituency in Ahilyanagar district, both met Fadnavis with an appeal to field their son Vikram Pachpute.

Former Minister of State Bala Bhegde expressed his desire to give nomination from the Maval constituency in the Pune district where Ajit Pawar-led NCP is expected to re-nominate sitting legislator Sunil Shelke.

Interestingly, an Independent legislator from the state council and former Congress youth leader Satyajit Tambe also met Fadnavis. However, it is not yet known where BJP will field him.

