Maha cabinet clears setting up of Umed Malls for SHGs' products

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the establishment of Umed Malls (district sales centres) in 10 districts under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

At Umed Malls, the products prepared by women's self-help groups in rural areas of the state will get a proper market.

UMED is an independent society launched in July 2011 to implement the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Ahead of the local and civic body elections, the state government will launch the 'Mukhyamantri Samrudd Panchayat Raj Abhiyan' to give a total of 1,902 incentive awards to Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishads, which have done excellent work in the campaign.

Further, the cabinet will establish the Nationally Recognised Market Platform for the effective implementation of the 'e-National Agriculture Market' scheme.

The cabinet approved to amend the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963, with a view to regulating the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

Further, the cabinet approved the establishment of Special courts in Gondia, Ratnagiri and Washim to deal with cases of atrocities against women. The cabinet also cleared the establishment of two courts at Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune District), namely District and Additional Sessions Court and Civil Court Senior Level.

The cabinet also approved posts for these courts.

The cabinet also okayed a provision of Rs 231.69 crore for the dam and distribution system renovation work under the special amendment of Bor Mota Project (Tehsil Selu) in Wardha district.

It also cleared a provision of Rs 197.27 crore for dam and distribution system renovation work under the special amendment of Dham Madhyam Project (Tehsil Arvi) in Wardha district.

The cabinet also gave its nod to provide land to the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council, Mumbai, in Kalwa, Thane district, for establishing an Advocate Academy.

